Perth County woman airlifted to hospital after horse and buggy, car collide in Wellesley

Waterloo Regional Police say three people were taken to hospital Tuesday afternoon after a collision involving a horse and buggy and a car in Wellesley Township.

Police say the crash at Manser Road, between Perth and Deborah Glaser lines, was reported at around 3:40 p.m.

Police say officers found that a black Mazda 3 and a horse and buggy were involved in the incident.

A 39-year-old Perth County woman, who was driving the buggy, was airlifted to an out-of-region hospital with serious life-threatening injuries.

Her two passengers, a three-year-old boy and a 17-year-old woman, who were also from Perth County, were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The 60-year-old male who was behind the wheel of the Mazda escaped injury, according to police.

Manser Road remained closed for a few hours as police investigated the scene.

Police say anyone who witnessed the collision can call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.