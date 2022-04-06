Ontario COVID numbers: 1,074 people in hospital, 168 in intensive care

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario is reporting 1,074 people in hospital with COVID on Wednesday, with 168 in intensive care.

This is down by 17 for hospitalizations and a decrease of five in ICUs since the previous day. Last Wednesday, there were 778 hospitalizations with 165 in ICU.

Of the 1,074 people in hospital with COVID-19, 46 per cent of them were admitted because of the virus, while 54 per cent were admitted for other reasons but tested positive for COVID-19.

Of the 168 people in ICUs with the virus, 70 per cent were admitted because of COVID, while 30 per cent were admitted for other reasons.

Ontario COVID cases, deaths, vaccinations, recoveries, testing

Meanwhile, Ontario also reported 3,444 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, though that is an underestimate of the true widespread transmission of the virus due to testing restrictions. The provincial case total now stands at 1,180,121.

The death toll in the province has risen to 12,511 as 32 more virus-related deaths were added. The report said 10 deaths occurred within the last month and the other 22 deaths occurred more than a month ago.

There are a total of 1,142,051 recoveries, which is around 97 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 2,872 from the previous day.

For vaccinations, of the aged 12 and older population, 91 per cent are fully vaccinated. First dose coverage stands at 92.9 per cent. Third dose immunization is at 55.7 per cent — more than 7.2 million Ontarians have received a booster shot.

For young children aged five to 11, first dose coverage stands at 55.7 per cent with 33.7 per cent who are fully vaccinated.

The province administered 8,664 doses in the last day.

The government said 21,553 tests were processed in the previous 24 hours. There are 7,381 tests currently under investigation.

The test positivity rate stands at 18 per cent, which is also up from 15.1 per cent reported last Wednesday.

