Announcement of new operator for Penticton, B.C. peach concession stand sparks uproar

The iconic peach-shaped concession stand in Penticton, B.C. has new operators, and Penticton residents are in an uproar over the decision.

Family Squeezed Lemonade won the bid for a new contract over local operator Diana Stirling who ran The Peach Ice Cream Shop at the stand since 2016.

“Despite all best efforts, plans, investments, ideas and a big peach of a vision, the Peach as you know it today was not awarded the contract by the City of Penticton for the next three years. I am sorry to break it to you but sadly that means…no more crazy shakes (from me),” wrote Stirling on Facebook.

“I have had the time of my life getting to know you all, welcoming thousands of visitors every summer, watching hundreds of young leaders rock their first jobs and of course dressing up to celebrate the seasons, holidays, and mark important events for our community.”

As of Tuesday evening, more than 5,000 people have signed an online petition asking for the city to change its mind. But Family Squeezed Lemonade co-owner Jennifer Andrews said she hopes the community will be open to the new operators.

“There has been some backlash and I think some of it has been quite biased and uneducated. We also have been met with a lot of support and I really choose to focus on that,” said Andrews.

Family Squeezed is based in Alberta but local family members will be operating the Peach. Andrews said that the company started with their children, nieces, and nephews as employees.

“We actually had family in other places that loved the model so well that they wanted to do that with their children. So last year we did that in Kelowna — we had a truck in Kelowna and still do,” said Andrews.

“When we put this bid in, we have family from Kelowna who will be helping in the process of running it as well as hiring a bunch of local people as well.”

Andrews added that although they are in the business of lemonade, fear not, the peach won’t be turned into a lemon.

“The peach is literally the peach, and it will always be the peach. I would have no desire to turn it into a lemon. I think the opportunity to incorporate the peachy-ness of the peach into our already amazing menu is what I see as a no-brainer,” said Andrews.

The City of Penticton says the decision followed the city’s Public Request for Proposal Prosses.

“At the end of those three-year terms there is no guarantee that that service provider will continue on operating in that concession whether it is the Peach or any other confession in the City,” said Penticton Community Services general manager Anthony Haddad

“So as we go through those public process there is opportunities for other service providers to provide services to the city.”

The process attracted three bids and a decision was made based on specific criteria.

“We look at business plan, we look at fit for the community based on the location of the service that the city is looking at providing. And we really look at providing the best opportunity for the community to benefit from these commercial operations on public parkland,” said Haddad.

Family Squeezed said they plan to incorporate local ingredients throughout their menu and will be serving many flavours of lemonade, ice cream and other treats.

