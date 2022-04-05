Menu

Crime

Arrest warrant issued for Aylmer, Ont. man connected to violent altercation

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted April 5, 2022 5:20 pm
44-year-old Shawn Lane of Aylmer, Ont. View image in full screen
44-year-old Shawn Lane of Aylmer, Ont. Handout/Aylmer Police Service

Aylmer, Ont. police say they are on the lookout for a male suspect wanted in connection with an alleged aggravated assault last month for which three others are also facing charges.

An arrest warrant has been issued for the man, identified as Shawn Lane, 44, of Aylmer, for charges of aggravated assault and robbery with violence in connection with the March 11 incident.

Police responded to an address on Sydenham Street East in Aylmer around 3 p.m. that day responding to a report that a 45-year-old man had been assaulted.

Suspects arrested in London Ont. jewelry store robbery: police

Investigators determined that two men and two women had been there. An argument ensued involving the victim, who police say was allegedly assaulted by the four with a baseball bat and a piece of metal angle iron.

The victim was taken to East Elgin General Hospital with serious injuries to his right arm, back and face, police said. The man’s phone was also taken during the incident, police said.

Three people have been charged in connection with the incident. Police say a fourth suspect, Lane, remains at large.

Anyone with knowledge of Lane’s whereabouts is asked to contact Aylmer police or Crime Stoppers.

