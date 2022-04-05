Third suspect still at large in Winnipeg homicide investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are on the lookout for a third suspect in the murder of a 26-year-old woman on Furby Street.

Leah Carol Clifton, 34, is wanted for second-degree murder in the Feb. 2 death of Heather Beardy.

Police have already arrested and charged Amos Kematch and Tanisha Flett in connection with the incident, but Clifton remains at large.

She’s described as five feet six inches and between 140 and 150 lbs, with a medium build. Clifton has a tattoo that says “RIP Dean” on the right side of her neck.

Police are warning Winnipeggers not to approach her, but to call 911 if she’s spotted. Anyone with information can also call homicide investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 204-786-TIPS.

