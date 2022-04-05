Menu

Crime

Third suspect still at large in Winnipeg homicide investigation

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 5, 2022 10:30 am
Leah Carol Clifton, 34, is the subject of a Canada-wide arrest warrant for second-degree murder. . View image in full screen
Leah Carol Clifton, 34, is the subject of a Canada-wide arrest warrant for second-degree murder. . Winnipeg Police Service

Winnipeg police are on the lookout for a third suspect in the murder of a 26-year-old woman on Furby Street.

Leah Carol Clifton, 34, is wanted for second-degree murder in the Feb. 2 death of Heather Beardy.

Police have already arrested and charged Amos Kematch and Tanisha Flett in connection with the incident, but Clifton remains at large.

Read more: Winnipeg police seek 2nd suspect in Spence-area murder

She’s described as five feet six inches and between 140 and 150 lbs, with a medium build. Clifton has a tattoo that says “RIP Dean” on the right side of her neck.

Trending Stories

Police are warning Winnipeggers not to approach her, but to call 911 if she’s spotted. Anyone with information can also call homicide investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 204-786-TIPS.

Click to play video: 'Police investigating Furby Street homicide, Winnipeg’s fifth of 2022' Police investigating Furby Street homicide, Winnipeg’s fifth of 2022
Police investigating Furby Street homicide, Winnipeg’s fifth of 2022 – Feb 4, 2022
