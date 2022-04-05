Menu

Traffic

2 people dead after single-vehicle crash on Calgary Trail: Edmonton police

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted April 5, 2022 12:56 am
Edmonton crash View image in full screen
Two teenagers have died after the vehicle they were travelling in crashed on Calgary Trail, the Edmonton Police Service said Monday night. Global News

Two people have died after the vehicle they were travelling in crashed on Calgary Trail, the Edmonton Police Service said Monday night.

“Speed is believed to be a factor in this collision,” the EPS said in a news release, adding that an investigation is ongoing.

Police said the crash unfolded at about 6:30 p.m. near 41 Avenue S.W. There were three people in the vehicle.

The vehicle involved is believed to have been headed south “when it reportedly lost control,” entered the centre median, hit a culvert and rolled several times, police said in a news release. Police said a “rear passenger was… reportedly thrown from the vehicle” before it rolled.

The “rear passenger” who was thrown from the vehicle was a 16-year-old boy, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

A 19-year-old man who was also a passenger in the vehicle was airlifted to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries where he later died.

The 16-year-old boy driving the vehicle was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone who saw the crash or who has camera footage of it is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at http://www.p3tips.com/250.

