Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

Winnipeg police search for missing teen last seen in North End

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted April 4, 2022 10:35 pm
16-year-old Janessa Wood. View image in full screen
16-year-old Janessa Wood. Winnipeg Police/Submitted Photo

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding 16-year-old Janessa Wood.

Wood was last seen March 21 near Mountain Avenue and Selkirk Avenue in Winnipeg. She has been in contact with her guardian through social media, but there are concerns for her well-being.

Trending Stories

The teen is 5’2″, 100 pounds with long straight brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the WPS Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg police tagMissing Teen tagNorth End tagSelkirk Avenue tagMountain Avenue tagJanessa Wood tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers