Winnipeg police search for missing teen last seen in North End

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding 16-year-old Janessa Wood.

Wood was last seen March 21 near Mountain Avenue and Selkirk Avenue in Winnipeg. She has been in contact with her guardian through social media, but there are concerns for her well-being.

The teen is 5’2″, 100 pounds with long straight brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the WPS Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.