Springtime religious gatherings proceed in B.C. for first time since pandemic began

For the first time in two years, springtime religious and cultural celebrations are back on and plans are underway to gather in person for Easter, Vaisakhi and Ramadan.

But with the highly contagious Omicron subvariant BA.2 still circulating, organizers are still concerned about COVID-19 spread.

Ramadan is underway until May 1, with mosques open on weekends and after sundown.

The Baitur Rahman Mosque in Delta, B.C., will mark the annual observance with hundreds in their prayer hall.

People will bring their own prayer mats, and Imam Umran Bhatti said they won’t be breaking their daily fast with the usual buffet dinner.

“We have prepared (meal) kits already, so in the box, you will have many different items available … the rice, the dessert, the water bottle,” Bhatti said.

“I was very happy and joyful that God has given us the opportunity to pass through this month of Ramadan, but share this with other members … because Islam is all about unity.”

Vaisakhi, the Sikh new year festival, kicks off on April 14.

The Vancouver parade is cancelled yet again, but there will be a smaller gathering in the parking lot of the Ross Street Temple, with food being shared.

“People are cautious themselves and they are taking measures themselves, and as we see around the community, people (are) wearing masks even though (restrictions) have been lifted,” Sarvjodh Singh of Sikh Heritage BC said.

The holiest weekend of the year for Christians is also just around the corner.

Father Stanley Galvon told Global News he is expecting 800 parishioners for his Easter Sunday service at Holy Rosary Cathedral in Vancouver, where communion will go ahead.

Public health officials no longer require the use of masks in public indoors spacing, though they are still recommended, along with social distancing.

“It’s possible to have a little bit of space between each person. We’ll encourage that,” Galvon said, adding there will still be a livestream of the service for those who want to join from home.