Environment

Metro Vancouver residents only allowed to water lawns once a week as of May 1

By Angelina Ravelli Global News
Posted April 4, 2022 7:23 pm
Stage 1 lawn-watering restrictions start May 1 in Metro Vancouver. View image in full screen
Stage 1 lawn-watering restrictions start May 1 in Metro Vancouver. Global News

The Metro Vancouver Regional District will only allow residents to water their lawns once a week, instead of twice, in the warmer months in the wake of B.C.’s record-breaking heat wave last summer.

“This challenging event, during which we were confronted with the urgency of the climate emergency, highlighted the need to further reduce consumption of water,” said Sav Dhaliwal, chair of Metro Vancouver’s board of directors, in a news release on Monday.

Read more: Multiple school districts across B.C. Lower Mainland cancel Monday classes amid heat wave

For almost two weeks last summer, daytime highs across the province sat 15 to 25 degrees above normal in what meteorologists called a “heat dome,” which in some cases caused severe drought.

“Just one hour of rain or watering per week is all a lawn needs to remain healthy,” said Malcom Brodie, chair of Metro Vancouver’s water committee.

The regulations, coming into effect on May 1, will go as follows:

Stage 1 residential lawn watering allowed:

Trending Stories
  • Even-numbered addresses: Saturdays — automatic watering between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m., and manual watering between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m.
  • Odd-numbered addresses: Sundays — automatic watering between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m., and manual watering between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m.
  • Trees, shrubs, and flowers can be watered with a sprinkler any day between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m., or anytime by hand or using drip irrigation.
Click to play video: 'The impact B.C.’s drought is having on the ecosystem' The impact B.C.’s drought is having on the ecosystem
The impact B.C.’s drought is having on the ecosystem – Jul 27, 2021

Read more: B.C. residents encouraged to curb water use as drought conditions grow

Stage 1 non-residential lawn watering allowed:

  • Even-numbered addresses: Mondays — automatic watering between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m., and manual watering between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m.
  • Odd-numbered addresses: Tuesdays — automatic watering between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m., and manual watering between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m.
  • Trees, shrubs and flowers can be watered with a sprinkler any day between 4 a.m. and 9 a.m., or anytime by hand or using drip irrigation.

Watering lawns will not be allowed at all, should the regional district move to Stage 2 regulations.

