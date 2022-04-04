Family of Calgary shooting victim appeals for information about teen’s death

Send this page to someone via email

The family of Jal Jal, a 16-year-old shot and killed in a northwest Calgary neighbourhood, is asking people in the area to share any information they may have about what led up to his death.

“We are pleading with the Arbour Lake and Arbour Meadows communities: if you have seen anything or have heard anything, please come forward,” Akier Kuol, Jal’s aunt, said at a press conference with the Calgary Police Service on Monday.

Police are investigating Jal’s death as a shooting and as a homicide, but shared few details on Monday.

“I can’t release too many details at this point, but we’re examining all avenues,” said Staff Sgt. Sean Gregson. “We don’t believe that this was random.

“The evidence we have so far leads us to that conclusion.”

Gregson said police believe Jal’s death has no connection between the other two shootings in the city in recent days.

Police are asking anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage from the evening of March 31 to contact them. In particular, they hope to hear from residents in the area of the 100 block of Arbour Meadows Close N.W., the 200 block of Schubert Place N.W. and the 100 to 200 blocks of Scenic View Close N.W. — all blocks backing onto the intersection of Crowchild Trail and Stoney Trail N.W.

At around 8:30 p.m. on March 31, emergency responders attended a call to a green space behind the 100 block of Arbour Meadows Close N.W. for reports of an injured male. When they arrived, they found a deceased male. An autopsy would later help identify the body as Jal.

Police are looking for video footage captured between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

“We’re asking you to save that doorbell-cam footage or dashcam footage between those hours. The CCTV footage can be extremely perishable… usually only lasting from five to seven days,” Gregson said.

In addition to canvassing the area, CPS investigators have interviewed people like Jal’s classmates, coaches and teammates.

“One coach remembered meeting Jal when he was only 10 years old, having never played football before,” Gregson said. “His coach was full of pride, remembering how Jal became one of the best players on the team, and he was described as kind, respectful (and) easy to coach with dreams of playing football or basketball in the U.S.”

Achan Acor Jal, Jal Jal’s aunt, said he was “a naturally friendly and affectionate person” who often checked on his physically-disabled father and provided live-in care for his grandmother.

“He recently discussed with his family and coaches about continuing his basketball (career in) the (United) States,” Achan said.

“We loved Jal Jal so much. His friends and his family miss him.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "We loved Jal Jal so much. His friends and his family miss him."

For the family of a young man whose future looked bright, getting closure on his death would be meaningful in many ways.

“It would mean so much to understand why this happened,” Kuol said. “It would mean so much to also put awareness through the community of how dangerous it is out there, and also awareness to parents. As a mother of four, I fear for my children as well.

“I need safety in our communities.”