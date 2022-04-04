Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Sask. hospitality sector prepares to submit proposal for world juniors

By Montana Getty Global News
Posted April 4, 2022 5:24 pm

Partners with Regina and Saskatoon are submitting their pitch Monday evening to Hockey Canada in hopes of hosting the 2023 IIHF world junior championships.

Following both city councils’ decisions to approve funding for the hockey tournament to be held in Saskatchewan, a group of tourism sector workers are now ready to complete their pitch for the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF).

Read more: Saskatoon and Regina submitting joint bid to host 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship

They had a week to get together a 10-page document showing reasons why Regina and Saskatoon should host the international tournament.

The document needs to be submitted by midnight, and CEO of Tourism Saskatoon, Stephanie Clovechok said they are on track and looking forward to submitting their pitch.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are working on behalf of the province right now knowing that our cities will host the event. But we believe in the province as a whole and this is our endeavour together as team Saskatchewan,” said Clovechok.

Read more: Sask. could get huge economic boost if World Juniors bid is accepted

Hockey Canada will be presenting Saskatchewan’s proposal to the IIHF, where the two will make a joint decision on who will be hosting.

Other major cities are also submitting their documents Monday evening, such as Ottawa and Winnipeg.

Read more: Quebec City, Ottawa Senators exploring joint bid for world junior hockey championship

The final decision will be made in two weeks, on either April 25 or 26.

Related News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hockey tagTourism tagRegina tagSaskatoon tagyqr tagWorld Juniors tagYXE tagIIHF tagProposal tagHockey Tournament tagBID taghospitality sector tag2023 IIHF World Junior Championships tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers