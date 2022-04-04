Sask. hospitality sector prepares to submit proposal for world juniors

Send this page to someone via email

Partners with Regina and Saskatoon are submitting their pitch Monday evening to Hockey Canada in hopes of hosting the 2023 IIHF world junior championships.

Following both city councils’ decisions to approve funding for the hockey tournament to be held in Saskatchewan, a group of tourism sector workers are now ready to complete their pitch for the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF).

They had a week to get together a 10-page document showing reasons why Regina and Saskatoon should host the international tournament.

The document needs to be submitted by midnight, and CEO of Tourism Saskatoon, Stephanie Clovechok said they are on track and looking forward to submitting their pitch.

“We are working on behalf of the province right now knowing that our cities will host the event. But we believe in the province as a whole and this is our endeavour together as team Saskatchewan,” said Clovechok.

Hockey Canada will be presenting Saskatchewan’s proposal to the IIHF, where the two will make a joint decision on who will be hosting.

Other major cities are also submitting their documents Monday evening, such as Ottawa and Winnipeg.

The final decision will be made in two weeks, on either April 25 or 26.