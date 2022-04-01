Halifax, Moncton to make joint bid to host 2023 world junior hockey championship

Send this page to someone via email

The governments of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick are working on a bid that would see them play host to the 2023 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Junior Ice Hockey Championship.

A news release from the government of New Brunswick said the joint bid would have Moncton and Halifax serve as the host cities for the tournament, which will be played from Dec. 26, 2022 to Jan. 5, 2023.

“As a fan, I know how important hockey is to Canadians, which is why I am proud to offer my government’s support for this bid,” said New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs in the release.

“Sporting events of this magnitude provide a lift to the economy, tourism and sports development. They are also an excellent opportunity to invite people to our province and for hockey fans to experience high-level, exciting competition.”

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston noted that Nova Scotia hosted the world junior event in 2003, and said “Nova Scotians are ready to do it again.”

“We are home to three of the top male hockey players in the world and recently welcomed home two newly minted women’s gold medal winners,” he said.

“We have been fortunate to see friends and neighbours win Stanley Cups, Olympic gold medals and World Junior Championships, and I know the excitement of hosting this incredible event will set off the same domino effect as hosting the 2003 World Junior Championship did back then.”

The 2023 tournament was originally scheduled to take place in Russia, but the IIHF revoked Russia’s hosting rights and is considering other countries to host. The release said details of the bid are confidential while the bid process is underway.

The two Maritime provinces aren’t the only ones eyeing hosting rights for the event.

The cities of Saskatoon and Regina are submitting a joint bid as well, and the two city councils have already approved funding for potentially hosting the championships.

And earlier this week, it was announced that the Quebec government, the Ottawa Senators and Quebecor are exploring the possibility of Ottawa and Quebec City also entering a joint bid to host the tournament.