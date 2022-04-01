Regina, Saskatoon city councils approve funding for potential world junior championship

Send this page to someone via email

Regina and Saskatoon are one step closer to potentially hosting the International Ice Federation Hockey (IIHF) 2023 world junior championship after both city councils approved funding requests.

Tourism Saskatoon and Tourism Regina announced earlier this week that they are planning to submit a joint-bid proposal to host the tournament.

Read more: Saskatoon and Regina submitting joint bid to host 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship

IIHF is looking for a location to host the event that takes place from Dec. 26, 2022, to Jan. 5, 2023, after they revoked Russia’s hosting rights due to the invasion of Ukraine.

Regina City Council members voted 8-1 to approve a $350,000 funding request.

The one abstaining vote, Ward 9 councillor Jason Mancinelli, said he voted against as an April fools joke.

Story continues below advertisement

“I wouldn’t really vote against it so this is really lame attempt at an April fools joke,” Mancinelli said. “I’m totally for it.”

Saskatoon city council voted unanimously to approve a similar $350,000 funding request.

The business plan and event bid submission to Hockey Canada are due on April 4.

“We really want to bring this home to Saskatchewan so we’re gonna be really integrated with one another over the next few days so we put our best foot forward on behalf of the province on Monday,” Tourism Saskatoon CEO Stephanie Clovechok said.

An official decision on where the event will be hosted is expected on April 25 and April 26.

Advertisement