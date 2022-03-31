Sask. could get huge economic boost if World Juniors bid is accepted

What many deem as one of the best hockey tournaments of the year may be making its way to Saskatchewan.

Hosting the IIHF 2023 World Juniors Championship could be a huge economic win for the province.

Due to the ongoing war in Ukraine cancelling Russia’s chance to host the 2023 world juniors, Saskatchewan is putting their name in the hat. Although many cities are hoping to get the games, this prairie province has high hopes.

“If you look at where we are as a community, we’ll be coming right out of the Grey Cup. We already have organized ourselves for large events. We’re proving on a daily basis that we can sell tickets again for a large event,” said Tim Reid, President & CEO, REAL District.

“I think if anybody can respond to an opportunity of this magnitude in a handful of months, I have no doubt that Hockey Canada will appreciate the fact that it’s Saskatchewan and Regina and Saskatoon.”

A release sent out by Tourism Saskatoon said, “Hosting this event brings with it the potential for an economic impact of $50 million. And, with the arrival of 10 Federations representing their home country in Saskatchewan, we will attract over 20,000 visitors, generate over 15,000 hotel room nights, and have Saskatchewan well positioned in the eyes of over 120 million worldwide through TSN broadcasts.”

Jim Bence, president and CEO of Hospitality Saskatchewan said there would be about a 75 per cent increase in business for many restaurants and hotels come December and January because of the influx of visitors.

“This tournament coming when it does — end of December, early January — fills in a gap for us that would just be so welcome,” said Bence.

Saskatchewan last hosted the World Juniors tournament in 2010.

City councils in both Regina and Saskatoon will discuss the bid to co-host the games. Each is being asked to contribute $350,000 to the bid.

“We’re really exited about it. We know how important it is for our hotels, out visitor economy, for hockey and you know really just to showcase how great we are at hosting events,” said Mayor of Regina, Sandra Masters.

If the bid is accepted, the World Juniors will run from Dec. 26, 2022 to Jan 5, 2023 in Saskatoon and Regina.

A final decision is expected on April 25 and 26.