Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

World junior hockey championship rescheduled for August in Edmonton: IIHF

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 19, 2022 3:35 pm

The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) has rescheduled the 2022 world junior championship for mid-August in Edmonton.

The under-20 men’s tournament was originally scheduled to be played over the Christmas holiday season, but it was cancelled on Dec. 29 – after just four days of competition – due to COVID-19.

The event is now set for Aug. 9-20 at Rogers Place, the IIHF said Saturday on its website.

Click to play video: 'World Juniors cancelled in Edmonton, Red Deer due to COVID-19 cases' World Juniors cancelled in Edmonton, Red Deer due to COVID-19 cases
Story continues below advertisement

Canada will play in Group B with Finland, Czechia, Slovakia and Latvia. The defending champion Americans are in Group A with Sweden, Germany, Switzerland and Austria.

Trending Stories

Results from games played last December will not count toward the standings. The same age group of players will be eligible, the IIHF said.

Also Saturday, the IIHF approved the move of the 2022 U18 women’s world championship from Sweden to the United States in June. Details on dates and venues have yet to be released.

The event was originally scheduled for January in Linkoping and Mjolby, Sweden, but was not played due to COVID-19.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Hockey tagWorld Juniors tagWorld Junior Hockey Championship tagIIHF tagWorld Junior Hockey tagWorld Juniors Edmonton tagworld juniors 2022 tag2022 world juniors tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers