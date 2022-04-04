Toronto school board pledges to notify ‘entire school community’ about COVID-19 cases

Send this page to someone via email

Parents and students will have a better idea of the COVID-19 cases spreading at their schools after a change in protocol, the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) says.

In a tweet Monday, the board said notification letters will now be shared with the entire school community and “include all impacted classes in the school.”

The TDSB said the move would provide a “more comprehensive picture” of the pandemic in schools and will continue until the end of this school year.

Students at TDSB schools have faced a turbulent few pandemic months.

In March, a request from the board to delay the end of mask mandates in classrooms was rejected by Queen’s Park. Students at several schools protested the move and vowed to continue to wear their masks.

Alexander Brown, the chair of the TDSB, has also expressed concern about the impact of the pandemic on the mental health of students. He recently wrote to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier Doug Ford asking for support.

Ford admitted Monday there had been a “little spike” in COVID-19 transmission but said it was to be expected.

— with files from Global News’ Hannah Jackson