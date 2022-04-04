Damages in west Edmonton apartment fire pegged at $9M

Send this page to someone via email

A fire at a west Edmonton apartment building last week caused an estimated $9 million in damages.

The fire started just after 8 p.m. Wednesday at a four-storey, 52-unit building in the area of 182 Street and 95 Avenue.

Several people, including one firefighter, were taken to hospital and dozens were forced from their homes when the building was evacuated.

In an update Monday afternoon, Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said investigators have determined the fire started in the bedroom of a third-floor suite, but the cause remains under investigation.

EFRS said black smoke was visible on the third floor and there were people trapped on third-floor balconies.

A total of 12 trucks and 45 firefighters battled the blaze, which was eventually declared out at 1:43 a.m. Thursday.

While crews were still on scene Wednesday night, EFRS said an explosion occurred on the third floor around 10:48 p.m. The roof of the building also collapsed.

At the time, a district chief with EFRS said an elevator fell down through the elevator shaft, but EFRS said Monday that has not been confirmed.

The fire department’s Emergency Support Response Team assisted 18 displaced residents.

“Our hearts and thoughts are with all residents, neighbours, family, and friends, who have been affected by this fire,” EFRS said in a news release Monday.

Damages are estimated at $9 million: $7.5 million to the structure and $1.5 million to contents.

Last week, Alberta Health Services said it transported five people to hospital, including one firefighter. EFRS did not have an update on the conditions of the people who were sent to hospital.