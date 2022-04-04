Menu

Fire

Damages in west Edmonton apartment fire pegged at $9M

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted April 4, 2022 3:44 pm
Click to play video: 'West Edmonton apartment building extensive damaged by fire' West Edmonton apartment building extensive damaged by fire
WATCH ABOVE: Aerial footage from the Global 1 News helicopter shows extensive damage done to a west Edmonton apartment building. Fire broke out around 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at the building in the area of 182 Street and 95 Avenue.

A fire at a west Edmonton apartment building last week caused an estimated $9 million in damages.

The fire started just after 8 p.m. Wednesday at a four-storey, 52-unit building in the area of 182 Street and 95 Avenue.

Several people, including one firefighter, were taken to hospital and dozens were forced from their homes when the building was evacuated.

Read more: Edmonton building fire sends several people to hospital, causes ‘extensive structural damage’

In an update Monday afternoon, Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said investigators have determined the fire started in the bedroom of a third-floor suite, but the cause remains under investigation.

EFRS said black smoke was visible on the third floor and there were people trapped on third-floor balconies.

A total of 12 trucks and 45 firefighters battled the blaze, which was eventually declared out at 1:43 a.m. Thursday.

Click to play video: 'Huge west Edmonton apartment fire sends several people to hospital' Huge west Edmonton apartment fire sends several people to hospital

While crews were still on scene Wednesday night, EFRS said an explosion occurred on the third floor around 10:48 p.m. The roof of the building also collapsed.

At the time, a district chief with EFRS said an elevator fell down through the elevator shaft, but EFRS said Monday that has not been confirmed.

The fire department’s Emergency Support Response Team assisted 18 displaced residents.

“Our hearts and thoughts are with all residents, neighbours, family, and friends, who have been affected by this fire,” EFRS said in a news release Monday.

Damages are estimated at $9 million: $7.5 million to the structure and $1.5 million to contents.

Last week, Alberta Health Services said it transported five people to hospital, including one firefighter. EFRS did not have an update on the conditions of the people who were sent to hospital.

17
An aerial view of the damage to an apartment in the area of 182 Street and 95 Avenue in Edmonton. Thursday, March 31, 2022.
An aerial view of the damage to an apartment in the area of 182 Street and 95 Avenue in Edmonton. Thursday, March 31, 2022. Global News
27
An apartment building in the area of 182 Street and 95 Avenue was extensively damaged by fire the evening of March 30, 2022.
An apartment building in the area of 182 Street and 95 Avenue was extensively damaged by fire the evening of March 30, 2022. Global News
37
An apartment building in the area of 182 Street and 95 Avenue was extensively damaged by fire the evening of March 30, 2022.
An apartment building in the area of 182 Street and 95 Avenue was extensively damaged by fire the evening of March 30, 2022. Global News
47
An apartment building in the area of 182 Street and 95 Avenue was extensively damaged by fire the evening of March 30, 2022.
An apartment building in the area of 182 Street and 95 Avenue was extensively damaged by fire the evening of March 30, 2022. Global News
57
An apartment building in the area of 182 Street and 95 Avenue was extensively damaged by fire the evening of March 30, 2022.
An apartment building in the area of 182 Street and 95 Avenue was extensively damaged by fire the evening of March 30, 2022. Global News
67
Fire crews at the scene of the blaze that began around 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 30, 2022.
Fire crews at the scene of the blaze that began around 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Global News
77
Fire crews at the scene of the blaze that began around 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 30, 2022.
Fire crews at the scene of the blaze that began around 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Global News
