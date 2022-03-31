Edmonton building fire sends 4 to hospital, causes ‘extensive structural damage’

Send this page to someone via email

Four people were taken to hospital and dozens were forced from their homes when a fire broke out in an apartment building in west Edmonton Wednesday night.

The fire started just after 8 p.m. at a four-storey walk-up near 182 Street and 95 Avenue.

View image in full screen Fire crews at the scene of the blaze that began around 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Global News

Crews arrived just minutes after receiving the call, but flames were already spreading rapidly throughout the building.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services tells Global News there is “extensive structural damage” to the top three floors.

Buses were brought in to help people stay warm and emergency services helped 14 residents find a hotel to stay at, while others managed to stay with family or friends.

Fire crews remained at the scene Thursday morning dealing with hot spots.

There is no damage estimate or information about the cause yet and no update on the condition of the injured residents.