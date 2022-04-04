Kelowna man dies in crash on Yellowhead Highway

Send this page to someone via email

A Kelowna man died Sunday following a crash on the Yellowhead Highway, Kamloops RCMP said.

The crash happened April 3 at around 6 p.m. in the 6000 block of the highway when a vehicle left the roadway. Upon impact, the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was ejected, RCMP said in a press release.

A man in his 50s was transported to the hospital in critical condition and pronounced dead shortly after.

Kamloops RCMP are still investigating the cause of the crash.

The BC Coroner’s Service is conducting a concurrent investigation.

Anyone who witnessed, has dashcam footage or has information related to this incident is asked to please contact the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 and reference file number 2022-10761.

