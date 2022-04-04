Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Kelowna man dies in crash on Yellowhead Highway

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted April 4, 2022 2:04 pm
A police car with emergency lights on. View image in full screen
A police car with emergency lights on. File/Getty

A Kelowna man died Sunday following a crash on the Yellowhead Highway, Kamloops RCMP said.

The crash happened April 3 at around 6 p.m. in the 6000 block of the highway when a vehicle left the roadway. Upon impact, the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was ejected, RCMP said in a press release.

A man in his 50s was transported to the hospital in critical condition and pronounced dead shortly after.

Trending Stories

Read more: Human bone discovered on Kamloops walking trail

Kamloops RCMP are still investigating the cause of the crash.

The BC Coroner’s Service is conducting a concurrent investigation.

Anyone who witnessed, has dashcam footage or has information related to this incident is asked to please contact the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 and reference file number 2022-10761.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kelowna tagKamloops tagB.C. tagDashcam tagKamloops RCMP tagYellowhead highway tagKelowna Man taghighway death tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers