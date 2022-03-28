Human bone discovered on Kamloops walking trail, police investigating

The discovery of a human bone this weekend at a North Shore walking trail has sparked a police investigation.
A person walking a dog on the trail near Kamloops airport Saturday found the bone and reported it to Kamloops RCMP at about 5:20 p.m.
“Police engaged the BC Coroners Service anthropologist, who confirmed the bone was human,” Const. Crystal Evelyn, said in a press release.
“The investigation into who the bone belonged to and the circumstances surrounding its discovery is ongoing and will be done in (consultation) with the BC Coroners Service.”
On Sunday, officers searched the area but found no other items of significance.
Anyone with information or who may have come across other bones in the area can contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 and reference file number 2022-9726.
