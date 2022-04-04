City of Regina names consultant for preliminary design of Ring Road rail relocation

Send this page to someone via email

A consultant has been hired by the City of Regina to explore the preliminary design of relocating the rail lines that cross Ring Road.

The city shared in a statement on Monday that Stantec Consulting Ltd. will further investigate the solution concept identified in a feasibility study completed in 2019.

The study examined options, costs and benefits, with relocation being selected as the most beneficial option.

“The relocation solution the city is potentially pursuing would address traffic delays and move trains away from residential areas to the northeast industrial area,” Deborah Bryden, the city’s executive director of city planning and community development, said on Monday.

“Rail is vital to the movement of goods and will be necessary to service proposed new developments including canola crushing plants and other economic opportunities around our city.”

Stantec Consulting will be tasked with investigating engineering investigation and design, railway operational plans, public and stakeholder engagement, and estimated costs associated with the project.

“Stantec is proud to be selected by the City of Regina for this important project, which will have a direct impact on the efficiency of our transportation system,” stated Stantec principal Josh Richer. “We have been providing consulting services with the City of Regina since 1983, and we look forward to engaging with our community.”

The city added that updates regarding this project, including public engagement opportunities, will be announced in the coming months.

City administration expects a recommendation report to be presented to council next year. The report will require approval from council to move forward.