Dr. Verna Yiu leaving Alberta Health Services as president and CEO

Dr. Vernu Yiu is no longer the president and CEO of Alberta Health Services.

AHS announced in a news release Monday morning the departure of Yiu and the beginning of a process to replace her as president and CEO of AHS “as the health-care system shifts to pandemic recovery and renewal.”

“We are very grateful for Dr. Yiu’s tireless leadership through the worst days of the pandemic, and we thank her for her years of dedicated service and commitment to AHS and to Albertans,” board chair Gregory Turnbull said in a news release.

“We have been planning for an orderly transition.”

Yiu has been the president and CEO of AHS since 2016.

“I have had the extraordinary privilege to lead Alberta Health Services for the past six plus years,” Yiu said in a news release. “I would like to thank all staff, physicians and volunteers for their steadfast care of Albertans and their ability to put patients and families first, particularly as we have navigated through the past two pandemic years.

“I took on this role in 2016 because I saw an opportunity to further solidify culture, teamwork, and excellence within the organization. I believed that we could develop better relationships with our patients and families, and with Alberta communities. I am so proud and grateful for all AHS team members as well as our advisory groups and councils, and all the foundations who support AHS.”

AHS said a committee was formed several months ago and a search for Yiu’s replacement is already underway.

“There has always been a plan to transition leadership, and on behalf of the board, we thank Dr. Yiu, her leadership team, and every AHS employee,” Turnbull said.

“We are excited about the future, and in particular, we look forward to delivering on key priorities such as the expansion of surgical and acute care services, continuing care, the EMS improvement plan, enhanced mental health programs and services and workforce recruitment and retention.”

Before her appointment as president and CEO, Yiu was the vice president of quality and chief medical officer at AHS.

Mauro Chies, vice president of Cancer Care Alberta and Clinical Support Services, has been appointed to serve as interim CEO on a temporary basis.

— More to come…