Teen driver handed 1-year custodial sentence after crash that killed 2 siblings in Vaughan

A speeding teen driver has been sentenced to one year in an open custody youth facility followed by six months under community supervision after a crash in Vaughan last year that left two siblings, aged four and 10, dead.

The teen, who can only been identified as C.Z. due to his age, was also handed a six-year driving ban and one-year probation after the May 16, 2021 collision on Athabasca Drive.

Jax Chaudhari, 4, and Anaya Chaudhari, 10, were both killed when a speeding 2017 Mercedes Benz sedan mounted the curb and hit the two children and a neighbour who was helping fix a chain on Anaya’s bike.

The neighbour, 60-year-old John Chiarelli, survived but suffered serious injuries.

C.Z. remained at the scene.

He had pleaded guilty to two counts of dangerous driving causing death and one count of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

The parents of the two young children spoke outside of the courthouse after the sentence was delivered.

“We would like to send a message to all young drivers out there: cars are not toys … my children lost their lives because of a few seconds of careless stupidity,” Ketan Chaudhari, the father of the two young children, said in part.

