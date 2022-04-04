Menu

Crime

Teen driver handed 1-year custodial sentence after crash that killed 2 siblings in Vaughan

By Ryan Rocca & Catherine McDonald Global News
Posted April 4, 2022 11:43 am
Click to play video: 'The family of two young children killed in their Vaughan driveway told a court their lives have been destroyed' The family of two young children killed in their Vaughan driveway told a court their lives have been destroyed
WATCH ABOVE: (March 1) The family of two young children killed in their Vaughan driveway told a court their lives have been destroyed – Mar 1, 2022

A speeding teen driver has been sentenced to one year in an open custody youth facility followed by six months under community supervision after a crash in Vaughan last year that left two siblings, aged four and 10, dead.

The teen, who can only been identified as C.Z. due to his age, was also handed a six-year driving ban and one-year probation after the May 16, 2021 collision on Athabasca Drive.

Jax Chaudhari, 4, and Anaya Chaudhari, 10, were both killed when a speeding 2017 Mercedes Benz sedan mounted the curb and hit the two children and a neighbour who was helping fix a chain on Anaya’s bike.

Read more: Family of siblings killed in Vaughan driveway sob as victim impact statements read in court

The neighbour, 60-year-old John Chiarelli, survived but suffered serious injuries.

C.Z. remained at the scene.

He had pleaded guilty to two counts of dangerous driving causing death and one count of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

The parents of the two young children spoke outside of the courthouse after the sentence was delivered.

Trending Stories

“We would like to send a message to all young drivers out there: cars are not toys … my children lost their lives because of a few seconds of careless stupidity,” Ketan Chaudhari, the father of the two young children, said in part.

Advertisement
