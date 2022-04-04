Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Manitoba announces $500K for Indigenous residential school healing centres

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted April 4, 2022 12:47 pm
Margot King, 4, touches an orange flag, representing children who died while attending Indian Residential Schools in Canada, placed in the grass at Major's Hill Park in Ottawa, on Canada Day, Thursday, July 1, 2021. View image in full screen
Margot King, 4, touches an orange flag, representing children who died while attending Indian Residential Schools in Canada, placed in the grass at Major's Hill Park in Ottawa, on Canada Day, Thursday, July 1, 2021. Justin Tang / The Canadian Press

The Manitoba government has announced $500,000 in funding for 10 Indigenous residential school healing centres across the province.

Mental Health and Community Wellness Minister Sarah Guillemard says the money will let the centres expand counselling and other programs for residential school survivors and their families.

Read more: From apology to action — Indigenous community experts call for full release of residential school documents

“Manitoba is acknowledging past harms and responding to intergenerational traumas and needs of residential school survivors for support,” Guillemard said in a release Monday.

“We will partner closely with these Indigenous-led organizations to help bring about healing through traditional Indigenous ceremonies, safe mental health approaches and holistic community-based care.”

Click to play video: '‘A road to healing’: Pope’s apology lauded by Manitoba Indigenous leaders' ‘A road to healing’: Pope’s apology lauded by Manitoba Indigenous leaders
‘A road to healing’: Pope’s apology lauded by Manitoba Indigenous leaders

The money will supplement federal funding through the Indian Residential Schools Resolution Health Support Program, the province said.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The provincial funding will help pay for healing services at:

  • Aboriginal Health and Wellness Centre of Winnipeg, Inc.
  • Anish Corporation (Swan Lake First Nation)
  • Cree Nation Tribal Health (The Pas)
  • Cross Lake Band – Indian Residential School Healing Program
  • Keewatin Tribal Council (Thompson)
  • Sagkeeng Indian Residential School Wellness Centre (Pine Falls)
  • St. Theresa Point First Nation Healing Centre
  • Southeast Resource Development Council (Winnipeg)
  • Wa-Say Healing Centre (Winnipeg)
  • West Region Treaty 2 and 4 Health Services (Dauphin)

“This one-time funding acknowledges the importance of supporting our survivors, their families and communities throughout the difficult process of locating unmarked graves at former Indian residential school sites in Manitoba,” Eva Wilson Fontaine, from the Anish Corporation, said in the province’s release.

“It also ensures that survivors won’t have to walk this journey alone.”

Click to play video: 'Residential school survivor surprised by Pope’s apology' Residential school survivor surprised by Pope’s apology
Residential school survivor surprised by Pope’s apology

An estimated 150,000 Indigenous children were forced to attend residential schools across Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

The National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation has said the Indian Residential Schools Settlement Agreement recognized 14 schools in Manitoba.

Read more: Group forms to support Indigenous-led searches of residential school burial sites in Manitoba

The government says the funding is in line with several calls to action from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

— with files from The Canadian Press

The Indian Residential Schools Resolution Health Support Program has a hotline to help residential school survivors and their relatives suffering with trauma invoked by the recall of past abuse. The number is 1-866-925-4419.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Residential Schools tagTruth and Reconciliation tagManitoba Government tagResidential School Survivors tagSarah Guillemard tagindigenous healing centres tagIndigenous residential school healing centres tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers