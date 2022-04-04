Manitoba announces $500K for Indigenous residential school healing centres

The Manitoba government has announced $500,000 in funding for 10 Indigenous residential school healing centres across the province.
Mental Health and Community Wellness Minister Sarah Guillemard says the money will let the centres expand counselling and other programs for residential school survivors and their families.
“Manitoba is acknowledging past harms and responding to intergenerational traumas and needs of residential school survivors for support,” Guillemard said in a release Monday.
“We will partner closely with these Indigenous-led organizations to help bring about healing through traditional Indigenous ceremonies, safe mental health approaches and holistic community-based care.”
The money will supplement federal funding through the Indian Residential Schools Resolution Health Support Program, the province said.
The provincial funding will help pay for healing services at:
- Aboriginal Health and Wellness Centre of Winnipeg, Inc.
- Anish Corporation (Swan Lake First Nation)
- Cree Nation Tribal Health (The Pas)
- Cross Lake Band – Indian Residential School Healing Program
- Keewatin Tribal Council (Thompson)
- Sagkeeng Indian Residential School Wellness Centre (Pine Falls)
- St. Theresa Point First Nation Healing Centre
- Southeast Resource Development Council (Winnipeg)
- Wa-Say Healing Centre (Winnipeg)
- West Region Treaty 2 and 4 Health Services (Dauphin)
“This one-time funding acknowledges the importance of supporting our survivors, their families and communities throughout the difficult process of locating unmarked graves at former Indian residential school sites in Manitoba,” Eva Wilson Fontaine, from the Anish Corporation, said in the province’s release.
“It also ensures that survivors won’t have to walk this journey alone.”
An estimated 150,000 Indigenous children were forced to attend residential schools across Canada.
The National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation has said the Indian Residential Schools Settlement Agreement recognized 14 schools in Manitoba.
The government says the funding is in line with several calls to action from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.
— with files from The Canadian Press
The Indian Residential Schools Resolution Health Support Program has a hotline to help residential school survivors and their relatives suffering with trauma invoked by the recall of past abuse. The number is 1-866-925-4419.
