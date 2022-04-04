Nova Scotia to give $203K to Habitat for Humanity housing project

Send this page to someone via email

The Nova Scotia government has announced a $203,500 grant to an affordable housing project by Habitat for Humanity.

The organization pitched a development to “make homeownership a reality for 70 families” in Spryfield, N.S.

This grant will assist with project management, design and other pre-construction costs, read a Monday release.

Donna Williamson, executive director of Habitat for Humanity Nova Scotia, said the Habitat Way project has been a longtime dream for the organization.

The project will create 77 affordable housing units, which families will be able to purchase with no down payment and an interest-free mortgage. Monthly payments will never exceed 30 per cent of the family’s household income, according to the release.

“We are thrilled to receive this funding from the province which will allow us to complete the business plan and sustainability plan to ensure this development is successful for our community,” Williamson said.

Homebuyers who qualify to purchase a home in the Habitat Way community, at Drysdale and River roads, will have to agree to complete up to 500 hours of volunteer work.

“Owning a home can be life-changing for families,” John Lohr, minister of municipal affairs and housing, said in the release.

“When you own a home, you have options and that is a powerful thing. Homeownership can give families the strength and stability they need to build happier and healthier lives.”

Habitat Way is the largest Habitat for Humanity housing project in Canada, and seven families already call it home, the province said.

The organization plans to break ground on more units under Phase 2 of the project later this year. Five more homes are expected to be completed in 2023.

