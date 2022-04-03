Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 charged after elderly man attacked in Winnipeg’s Dufferin area, police say

By Will Reimer Global News
Posted April 3, 2022 12:43 pm
A Winnipeg police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg police cruiser. Elisha Dacey/Global News

A 20-year-old man and teenage boy are facing charges following a disturbing attack on an elderly man in the Dufferin neighbourhood of Winnipeg.

Police say officers found the victim laying on the ground near Selkirk Avenue and Parr Street shortly after 2:00 a.m. Saturday.

Witnesses told police he had been assaulted by several suspects, one of which was armed with a machete.

Read more: Off-duty officers assaulted confronting suspected thieves: Winnipeg police

The victim was brought to hospital in stable condition, however, police say he suffered “severe facial trauma” from the attack.

Trending Stories

Police say Air1 and the K9 unit helped them track the suspects to a nearby home.

Zachias Bob Thunder Black, 20, and an unnamed 16-year-old boy are facing charges of aggravated assault and possession of a weapon.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police investigate downtown homicide' Winnipeg police investigate downtown homicide
Winnipeg police investigate downtown homicide – Mar 25, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagPolice tagwinnipeg tagAssault tagWinnipeg Police Service tagAttack tagElderly tagWPS tagDufferin tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers