2 charged after elderly man attacked in Winnipeg’s Dufferin area, police say

A 20-year-old man and teenage boy are facing charges following a disturbing attack on an elderly man in the Dufferin neighbourhood of Winnipeg.

Police say officers found the victim laying on the ground near Selkirk Avenue and Parr Street shortly after 2:00 a.m. Saturday.

Witnesses told police he had been assaulted by several suspects, one of which was armed with a machete.

The victim was brought to hospital in stable condition, however, police say he suffered “severe facial trauma” from the attack.

Police say Air1 and the K9 unit helped them track the suspects to a nearby home.

Zachias Bob Thunder Black, 20, and an unnamed 16-year-old boy are facing charges of aggravated assault and possession of a weapon.

