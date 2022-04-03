Ontario COVID-19 numbers: Over 3,000 new cases, 10 deaths reported

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 3,077 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

That figure, experts say, is likely an underestimate of the true number of cases due to testing restrictions that limit access to PCR tests in the province.

Tests conducted on Saturday show a positivity rate of 16.7 per cent, a decrease from 17.1 per cent on Friday.

Sunday also saw another 10 deaths recorded.

A total of 12,470 have now died since the pandemic began, while a total of 1,172,438 cases have been identified.

Sunday’s data on Ontario hospitalizations due to COVID-19 is not available.

Story continues below advertisement

“Due to server maintenance, data updates will not be available on Sunday,” a note on the province’s vaccine and hospitalization dashboard said.

On Saturday, Ontario reported 855 people in hospital and 165 in intensive care.