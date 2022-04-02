Ontario COVID numbers: 855 people in hospital, 165 in intensive care

Send this page to someone via email

A total of 855 people are in hospital in Ontario with COVID-19 receiving care, according to provincial data released Saturday.

A total of 165 people are in Ontario intensive care units (ICU).

The figures represent a single-day increase in the number of people in hospital and a slight decrease in the number of ICU patients.

On Friday, Ontario reported 804 people in hospital with 167 in intensive care.

The week-over-week figures have increased, with 148 more people in hospital on April 2 compared to March 26. The number of people in ICU increased by eight compared to last week.

The province also reported 3,233 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday. That figure, experts say, is likely an underestimate of the true number of cases due to testing restrictions that limit access to PCR tests in the province.

Story continues below advertisement

The test positivity on Friday was 17.1 per cent an increase from the 16.4 per cent recorded Thursday.

The provincial case total since the pandemic began now stands at 1,169,361.

Ontario added nine new deaths Saturday. The total figure is now 12,460 since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020.

According to the data, 91 per cent of those aged 12 years old and over are vaccinated against COVID-19 with two doses. The provincial data shows seven per cent remain unvaccinated.

The figures show 32,084,745 doses have been administrated in Ontario overall.

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District has the highest rate of booster shots for people aged 18-plus at 70 per cent. The Peel Region has the lowest at 50 per cent, the data shows.

Story continues below advertisement