Ontario COVID numbers: 804 people in hospital, 167 in intensive care

Ontario is reporting 804 people in hospital with COVID on Friday, with 167 in intensive care.

This is down by three for hospitalizations and up by one in ICUs since the previous day. Some experts have said Ontario is entering a 6th wave of COVID as figures trend upwards.

Last Friday, there were 667 hospitalizations with 161 in ICU.

Of the 804 people in hospital with COVID-19, 49 per cent of them were admitted because of the virus, while 51 per cent were admitted for other reasons but tested positive for COVID-19.

Of the 167 people in ICUs with the virus, 71 per cent were admitted because of COVID, while 29 per cent were admitted for other reasons.

Meanwhile, Ontario also reported 3,519 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Friday, though that is an underestimate of the true widespread transmission of the virus due to testing restrictions. The provincial case total now stands at 1,166,128.

The death toll in the province has risen to 12,451 as 9 more virus-related deaths were added.

There are a total of 1,131,601 recoveries, which is around 97 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 2,173 from the previous day.

For vaccinations, of the aged 12 and older population, 90.9 per cent are fully vaccinated. First dose coverage stands at 92.8 per cent. Third dose immunization is at 55.6 per cent — more than 7.1 million Ontarians have received a booster shot.

For young children aged five to 11, first dose coverage stands at 55.6 per cent with 33.2 per cent who are fully vaccinated.

The province administered 9,618 doses in the last day.

The government said 17,468 tests were processed in the previous 24 hours. There are 5,848 tests currently under investigation.

The test positivity rate stands at 16.4 per cent, which is also up from 12.6 per cent reported last Friday.

