Manitoba drought recovery program for farmers sees adjustments

The Manitoba and federal governments are making some adjustments to the AgriRecovery Drought Assistance Program for farmers.

A joint statement says farmers will no longer need to pay the “producer share,” which had been set at $50 per head for cattle, elk, bison and horses, and $10 per head for sheep and goats.

However, the compensation rate and extraordinary expenses for feed receipts is dropping from 75 per cent to 70 per cent.

Additionally, the maximum payment for larger animals, such as cattle and bison, is going up by $20 to $250 per head, and there will be a $4 increase for sheep and goats, to $54 an animal.

“Manitoba beef producers have had ongoing engagement with the provincial and federal governments about the drought’s adverse effects and how to potentially modify programs to make them more responsive to cattle producers’ needs,” said Tyler Fulton, president of Manitoba Beef Producers, in a news release.

“These latest adjustments will help get more financial assistance to producers who have faced feed and water challenges and we thank governments for listening to the concerns and making these important changes.”

The changes are retroactive to June 1, 2021, and the governments say previous claims will be adjusted automatically, so there’s no need to reapply.

Meanwhile, the Livestock Feed and Transportation Drought Assistance program is also being extended.

The application deadline has been moved to May 13, and it will now cover eligible expenses up to April 15.

The governments say this is because of “extreme weather conditions” in January and February, upping the need for feed.

A list of government assistance programs for farmers is available on the province’s website.