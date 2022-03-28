City identifies properties at risk of river flooding

Send this page to someone via email

The city say 16 properties may be at risk of river flooding once river levels rise further.

Property owners who are affected will receive notices and the properties will be surveyed to determine the location of potential dikes.

The Red River level in Winnipeg at James Avenue is expected to peak between 15.5-20 feet depending on future weather conditions.

These levels are below the level of the city’s flood protection infrastructure and the city says it is well prepared to deal with the upcoming water levels.

The province downgraded its flood projections last week with the short-range weather forecast pointing to a continued slow melt.

As of Monday morning, the river level at James Avenue was 10.52 feet.

The city says it doesn’t need volunteers to help with sandbagging at this time, even though 10,000 sandbags are required to create potential dikes at the affected properties.

For those who need them, sandbags are available 24 hours a day at 1220 Pacific Avenue, 1539 Waverley Street, and 960 Thomas Avenue.