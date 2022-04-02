Man charged after deadly Ajax, Ont. stabbing

Officers have made an arrest and charged a man following a fatal domestic stabbing in Ajax, Ont., Friday, Durham Regional Police say.
Police were called to a house on Bowles Drive after reports of a stabbing around 3:55 p.m. Friday. They found a man and a woman at the property, both in life-threatening condition.
According to a press release, the two victims were transported to hospital with serious injuries. The man, an 18-year-old, was pronounced dead at hospital; the woman is in stable condition, police said.
In a tweet Friday, police said one person was in custody.
An update Saturday confirmed a 22-year-old man had been charged with second-degree murder, attempted murder and aggravated assault.
Investigators said there was no threat to public safety.
The incident is Durham’s fourth homicide this year.
Comments