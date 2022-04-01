Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Two people in critical condition following stabbing in Ajax, Ont.

By Kabi Moulitharan Global News
Posted April 1, 2022 5:20 pm
A Durham Regional Police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Durham Regional Police cruiser. Global News

Two people have been rushed to hospital in critical condition following a stabbing in Ajax, Ont., say Durham regional police.

Emergency crews were called to the scene near Delaney Road and Todd Road shortly before 4 p.m. Friday.

Read more: Man transported to hospital, another arrested after stabbing in Toronto: police

In a tweet issued by police, they said two people are in life-threatening condition.

One person is in police custody. The circumstances leading up to the incident are not clear at this time.

Trending Stories

Read more: Man transported to hospital after stabbing in Toronto: police

Both the age and gender of the victims and the person in custody have not been released at this time.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators said there is no threat to public safety.

Click to play video: 'Durham Regional Police say a man was stabbed several times in the town of Bowmanville' Durham Regional Police say a man was stabbed several times in the town of Bowmanville
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagStabbing tagdurham region tagDurham Regional Police taglife-threatening condition tagajax crime tagAjax ontario tagAjax Stabbing tagDurham Region stabbing tagDelaney Road and Todd Road tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers