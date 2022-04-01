Two people in critical condition following stabbing in Ajax, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Two people have been rushed to hospital in critical condition following a stabbing in Ajax, Ont., say Durham regional police.

Emergency crews were called to the scene near Delaney Road and Todd Road shortly before 4 p.m. Friday.

In a tweet issued by police, they said two people are in life-threatening condition.

One person is in police custody. The circumstances leading up to the incident are not clear at this time.

Both the age and gender of the victims and the person in custody have not been released at this time.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators said there is no threat to public safety.