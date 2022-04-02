Heavy snowfall alert issued for Coquihalla Highway

Send this page to someone via email

A special weather statement for heavy snowfall has been issued for the Coquihalla Highway in B.C.

According to Environment Canada, an incoming Pacific weather system is expected to bring a significant amount of snow to higher elevation areas.

The snow is forecast to start falling later Sunday, with travel conditions between Hope and Merritt impacted through to Tuesday.

“Exact snowfall amounts are uncertain at this time, but guidance is beginning to agree on amounts ranging between 20 to 40 cm depending on location and elevation,” said Environment Canada.

The national weather agency reminded motorists to be prepared for adverse conditions.

For the latest road conditions throughout the province, visit DriveBC.

