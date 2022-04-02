Ontario lottery players win millions despite missing jackpot

Send this page to someone via email

Friday’s Lotto Max draw threw up millions in Ontario winnings despite the jackpot being won in the western Canada, according to the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG).

A ticket worth $1 million was sold in the Prince Edward and Hastings County region. Four tickets with prizes of $500,000 were sold in Ontario regions including Ajax, Lennox, Addington and Frontenac.

Four Encore tickets worth $100,000 were sold in Stoney Creek, Scarborough, York Region and through the OLG website.

“Friday’s LOTTO MAX draw may have occurred on April Fool’s Day, it’s no joke that we have big winners across the province,” OLG said in a statement.

The jackpot, worth $70 million, was won in the Prairies.

