Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ontario lottery players win millions despite missing jackpot

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 2, 2022 12:40 pm
Click to play video: 'Lotto Max Jackpot a whopping $70 million' Lotto Max Jackpot a whopping $70 million
RELATED: Canadians will get another chance at a massive Lotto Max jackpot. So what would you do with $70 million? Shallima Maharaj reports. – Mar 25, 2022

Friday’s Lotto Max draw threw up millions in Ontario winnings despite the jackpot being won in the western Canada, according to the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG).

A ticket worth $1 million was sold in the Prince Edward and Hastings County region. Four tickets with prizes of $500,000 were sold in Ontario regions including Ajax, Lennox, Addington and Frontenac.

Read more: Winning $70 million Lotto Max jackpot ticket sold in Alberta

Four Encore tickets worth $100,000 were sold in Stoney Creek, Scarborough, York Region and through the OLG website.

Trending Stories

“Friday’s LOTTO MAX draw may have occurred on April Fool’s Day, it’s no joke that we have big winners across the province,” OLG said in a statement.

The jackpot, worth $70 million, was won in the Prairies.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'B.C. couple who played the same numbers for 36 years win $6M lottery' B.C. couple who played the same numbers for 36 years win $6M lottery
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ajax tagLottery tagLotto Max tagOlg tagOntario Lottery and Gaming Corporation tagEncore taglottery winners tagHastings County tagOntario lottery winners tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers