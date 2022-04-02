Menu

Health

N.B. drops COVID-19 vaccination mandate for staff in vulnerable sectors

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted April 2, 2022 11:05 am
Click to play video: 'New Brunswick MLAs vote for review of province’s handling of COVID-19' New Brunswick MLAs vote for review of province’s handling of COVID-19
WATCH: New Brunswick MLAs have voted, and the province's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic will be reviewed by the auditor general.

The province of New Brunswick is revising its COVID-19 vaccination policy, which will allow employees working in vulnerable sectors to return to work if they are not fully vaccinated.

A vaccine mandate has been in place since Nov. 19,  2021, for those who work in areas like health-care facilities, Extra-Mural/Ambulance NB, and corrections. Those who did not comply were placed on unpaid leave.

However, as of April 11, employees who work in vulnerable sectors and are not fully vaccinated can return to work, “on the condition they follow all mitigation measures required by their employer, based on Public Health guidance, until they are fully vaccinated,” a release from the province said.

Read more: 13 more deaths in N.B., more than 600 health-care workers off due to COVID-19

Operators of nursing homes and adult residential facilities, which are licensed by Social Development, will also need to implement policies that align with these guidelines.

Public Health recommends that full vaccination requires three doses.

“Leave without pay for unvaccinated employees in vulnerable sectors ends on April 11. They are expected to report to work on that day,” the release said.

New Brunswick has been struggling with health-care staffing levels as COVID-19 infections continue to sweep through the province.

As of the latest COVID-19 update on March 29, there were more than 600 health-care workers who were off work after testing positive for COVID-19.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19 tests no longer required for vaccinated travellers' COVID-19 tests no longer required for vaccinated travellers
