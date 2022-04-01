Menu

Crime

RCMP in The Pas searching for suspect in shooting

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted April 1, 2022 7:15 pm
Shane Knutson, 30, is wanted in connection with a shooting in The Pas. View image in full screen
Shane Knutson, 30, is wanted in connection with a shooting in The Pas. RCMP handout

Police in The Pas are asking for the public’s help tracking down a suspect involved in a shooting.

The RCMP says a 40-year-old man from Opaskwayak Cree Nation was left with serious, but not life-threatening injuries after he was shot on Hone Street in The Pas around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Read more: 11 arrested for drugs, weapons, outstanding warrants in The Pas, RCMP say

On Friday police released a photo of a suspect wanted in connection with the assault.

Shane Knutson, 30, from Opaskwayak Cree Nation, is believed to still be in the area.

Knutson is described as 6′ tall, 220 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. He sometimes wears glasses.

Police say Knutson is considered dangerous, may be armed and should not be approached.

Read more: Woman found dead outdoors in extreme temperatures, say The Pas RCMP

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 204-627-6204 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

