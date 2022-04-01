RCMP in The Pas searching for suspect in shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Police in The Pas are asking for the public’s help tracking down a suspect involved in a shooting.

The RCMP says a 40-year-old man from Opaskwayak Cree Nation was left with serious, but not life-threatening injuries after he was shot on Hone Street in The Pas around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

On Friday police released a photo of a suspect wanted in connection with the assault.

Shane Knutson, 30, from Opaskwayak Cree Nation, is believed to still be in the area.

Shane Knutson, 30, from Opaskwayak Cree Nation is wanted in relation to the shooting of a 40yo male in The Pas on Mar. 30.

Knutson is described as 6′ tall, 220 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. He sometimes wears glasses.

Police say Knutson is considered dangerous, may be armed and should not be approached.

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 204-627-6204 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.