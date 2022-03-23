11 arrested for drugs, weapons, outstanding warrants in The Pas, RCMP say

Send this page to someone via email

Eight adults and three youths are facing a number of firearms and drug charges after an incident in The Pas on March 18.

RCMP said they were called to a home on Tremaudan Avenue in the northern Manitoba town that afternoon, following up on a report of men standing outside flashing handguns at passersby.

Inside the home, police said, they found cocaine, bear spray, a stolen gun and cash. Among the 11 people inside were three people with provincial arrest warrants and one person with a Canada-wide arrest warrant.

All of the accused were taken into custody facing multiple charges. The Pas RCMP continue to investigate.

