Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

11 arrested for drugs, weapons, outstanding warrants in The Pas, RCMP say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 23, 2022 11:21 am
RCMP The Pas detachment. View image in full screen
RCMP The Pas detachment. Manitoba RCMP

Eight adults and three youths are facing a number of firearms and drug charges after an incident in The Pas on March 18.

RCMP said they were called to a home on Tremaudan Avenue in the northern Manitoba town that afternoon, following up on a report of men standing outside flashing handguns at passersby.

Read more: Woman found dead outdoors in extreme temperatures, say The Pas RCMP

Inside the home, police said, they found cocaine, bear spray, a stolen gun and cash. Among the 11 people inside were three people with provincial arrest warrants and one person with a Canada-wide arrest warrant.

Trending Stories

All of the accused were taken into custody facing multiple charges. The Pas RCMP continue to investigate.

Click to play video: 'Months-long police investigation yields major drug bust: Winnipeg police' Months-long police investigation yields major drug bust: Winnipeg police
Months-long police investigation yields major drug bust: Winnipeg police – Mar 15, 2022

 

Story continues below advertisement

 

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagDrugs tagCocaine tagFirearms tagRCMP Manitoba tagcrime in Manitoba tagThe Pas tagThe Pas RCMP tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers