11 arrested for drugs, weapons, outstanding warrants in The Pas, RCMP say

Eight adults and three youths are facing a number of firearms and drug charges after an incident in The Pas on March 18.
RCMP said they were called to a home on Tremaudan Avenue in the northern Manitoba town that afternoon, following up on a report of men standing outside flashing handguns at passersby.
Inside the home, police said, they found cocaine, bear spray, a stolen gun and cash. Among the 11 people inside were three people with provincial arrest warrants and one person with a Canada-wide arrest warrant.
Trending Stories
All of the accused were taken into custody facing multiple charges. The Pas RCMP continue to investigate.
Months-long police investigation yields major drug bust: Winnipeg police
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments