Crime

London police seize guns, over $257,000 in drugs

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted April 1, 2022 6:35 pm
Members of the London police guns and gangs section along with the emergency response and canine units executed a search warrant at a home in the 100 block of Waterloo Street Thursday. View image in full screen
Members of the London police guns and gangs section along with the emergency response and canine units executed a search warrant at a home in the 100 block of Waterloo Street Thursday. Via London Police Service

Three Londoners are facing multiple charges after police seized more than $257,000 in drugs as well as multiple firearms and ammunition in central London.

Members of the London police guns and gangs section along with the emergency response and canine units executed a search warrant at a home in the 100 block of Waterloo Street Thursday.

Five firearms were seized, including a 12-gauge double-barrel shotgun, and more than 600 rounds of various ammunition.

Among the drugs seized were $157,520 grams of methamphetamine and $53,550 in fentanyl.

William Lyle Joseph Boyd, 47, of London is facing 44 charges, including four counts of carelessly using, handling and storing a firearm and six counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for trafficking.

Londoner Frederick Joseph Grass, 36, is facing four charges, including possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm without a licence and two counts of unlawful possession of a Schedule 1 substance.

Police have also charged 30-year-old Robyn Nadine Malin with carelessly using, handling and storing a firearm and possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm without a licence.

All three accused have upcoming court dates in relation to the charges.

