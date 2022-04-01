Kingston man charged after fight at youth hockey game

A 43-year-old Kingston man is facing charges in connection with a ‘hockey rage’ incident at a rink in Whitby.
Police were called to the Iroquois park sports complex Monday night where an under-16 hockey game was being played.
Police say two players got into an on-ice fight.
When one of the players left the ice, police say a man on the sidelines grabbed and shoved the player.
The adult brawl spilled into the parking lot as other fans intervened.
Shawn Melo is charged with assault and causing a disturbance by fighting.
Police are also collecting any video from the altercation as part of the ongoing investigation.
