Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Kingston man charged after fight at youth hockey game

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted April 1, 2022 3:51 pm

A 43-year-old Kingston man is facing charges in connection with a ‘hockey rage’ incident at a rink in Whitby.

Police were called to the Iroquois park sports complex Monday night where an under-16 hockey game was being played.

Police say two players got into an on-ice fight.

Read more: Non-profit hockey group eyes Calgary as potential destination for fully accessible indoor rink

When one of the players left the ice, police say a man on the sidelines grabbed and shoved the player.

Trending Stories

The adult brawl spilled into the parking lot as other fans intervened.

Shawn Melo is charged with assault and causing a disturbance by fighting.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are also collecting any video from the altercation as part of the ongoing investigation.

Click to play video: 'Carbon tax increase of 25% per cent to take effect April 1st' Carbon tax increase of 25% per cent to take effect April 1st
Carbon tax increase of 25% per cent to take effect April 1st
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hockey tagWhitby tagDurham Police tagkingston hockey taghockey fight in stands tagparent hockey fight tagshawn melo tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers