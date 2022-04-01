Kingston man charged after fight at youth hockey game

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 43-year-old Kingston man is facing charges in connection with a ‘hockey rage’ incident at a rink in Whitby.

Police were called to the Iroquois park sports complex Monday night where an under-16 hockey game was being played.

Police say two players got into an on-ice fight.

When one of the players left the ice, police say a man on the sidelines grabbed and shoved the player.

The adult brawl spilled into the parking lot as other fans intervened.

Shawn Melo is charged with assault and causing a disturbance by fighting.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are also collecting any video from the altercation as part of the ongoing investigation.

2:05 Carbon tax increase of 25% per cent to take effect April 1st Carbon tax increase of 25% per cent to take effect April 1st