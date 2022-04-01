Menu

Traffic

17-year-old charged in connection with collision that killed 1 teen and injured 6

By Kabi Moulitharan Global News
Posted April 1, 2022 3:27 pm
Emergency crews at the scene of the single-vehicle crash in Brock Township. View image in full screen
Emergency crews at the scene of the single-vehicle crash in Brock Township. Colin Williamson / Special to Global News

A 17-year-old has been charged in connection with a fatal collision in north Durham Region that killed one teen and injured several others, Durham regional police say.

On Oct. 24, 2021, officers received a call for reports of a serious vehicle collision on Sideline Road 18 near Brock Concession Road 9 in Brock Township shortly after 12:30 a.m., investigators said.

Read more: 15-year-old boy dead, 6 other teens seriously injured after vehicle rollover in north Durham Region

According to police, a grey 2006 Chevrolet Sierra pickup with a total of seven teenage occupants was heading south on Side Road 18 when the driver lost control and landed in a ditch.

Six occupants, all between the ages of 15 and 17, were ejected from the vehicle, police said.

A 15-year-old boy from Sunderland was killed.

The six other occupants, all aged 15 to 17, were taken to local hospitals and later airlifted to Toronto trauma centres and are recovering from their injuries, police said.

Read more: 19-year-old woman seriously injured after 2-vehicle crash in Clarington, Ont.

The female driver was charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and five counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the collision to call the traffic services branch at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5256 or Durham Regional Crime Stoppers, where tipsters may be eligible for a $2,000 cash reward.

Click to play video: 'Careless driving trial involving fatal collision adjourned' Careless driving trial involving fatal collision adjourned
