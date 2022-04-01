Vandalism related to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine pops up at University of Waterloo

Send this page to someone via email

The University of Waterloo in southwestern Ontario says it is working to remove vandalism related to the Russian invasion of Ukraine which has popped up on campus.

“We are aware of a symbol of hate related to the Russian invasion of Ukraine appearing in a few locations on campus,” a statement from the school read.

“The University condemns these actions and any forms of hate. We are in the process of removing this vandalism.”

The school says it has contacted Waterloo Regional Police to bring the situation to their attention.

They are asking anyone with information to contact Waterloo police or the school’s Special Constable Service.

A Reddit user posted a picture on the site of the J.R. Coutts Engineering Lecture Hall which showed several Zs had been spray-painted on the building.

The Z has become symbolic of a general show of support for Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Russian war on Ukraine.

Russian social media influencers and athletes have adopted the Z and it has also been left behind on Ukrainian buildings by Russian troops.

– with files from Global News’ Michelle Butterfield