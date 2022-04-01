Menu

Canada

Man arrested after 3 homes set ablaze on Montreal’s south shore

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted April 1, 2022 10:45 am
Police are investigating an early morning fire that set ablaze three homes in Longueuil. Thursday, March 31, 2022. View image in full screen
Police are investigating an early morning fire that set ablaze three homes in Longueuil. Thursday, March 31, 2022. Brayden Jagger Haines Global News

A 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a fire that set three homes ablaze on Montreal’s south shore.

Longueuil police confirmed the arrest early Friday, saying the man was apprehended shortly after the incident.

“He will face a charge of arson,” police wrote in an update on social media, adding he is expected to appear in court later in the day.

READ MORE: Fire sets three homes ablaze in Longueuil early Thursday

Police were investigating after a fire was set at a house under construction around 3 a.m. Thursday in Longueuil. The flames quickly spread to two neighbouring homes on Quinn Boulevard.

Four people were forced to leave their homes. No injuries were reported.

The fire department said it took about 80 firefighters from three municipalities to get the blaze under control.

with files from Global News’ Brayden Jagger Haines

