Fire sets three homes ablaze in Longueuil early Thursday

Police are investigating a fire that started early Thursday in a house under construction on Quinn boulevard in Longueuil and that quickly spread to two adjacent homes.

The incident occurred at around 3 a.m. on Thursday, according to fire officials.

“The house fire was serious when we arrived on scene,” said Mario Martin of the Longueuil fire department.

“The flames already engulfed the home and our response time was extremely fast.”

The home where the fire originated collapsed, causing the blaze to spread to the adjacent buildings on either side, Martin said.

Two of the three residential buildings were currently under construction and were uninhabited.

Four people were forced to evacuate their homes in the third neighbouring building.

It took 80 firefighters from three municipalities over an hour to bring the fire under control. There were no reported injuries.

The intensity of the fire and the speed at which it spread will lead to a possible arson investigation, according to Longueuil police spokesperson Mélanie Mercille.