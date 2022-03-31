Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Fire sets three homes ablaze in Longueuil early Thursday

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted March 31, 2022 9:24 am
Police are investigating an early morning fire that set ablaze three homes in Longueuil. Thursday, March 31, 2022. View image in full screen
Police are investigating an early morning fire that set ablaze three homes in Longueuil. Thursday, March 31, 2022. Brayden Jagger Haines Global News

Police are investigating a fire that started early Thursday in a house under construction on Quinn boulevard in Longueuil and that quickly spread to two adjacent homes.

The incident occurred at around 3 a.m. on Thursday, according to fire officials.

“The house fire was serious when we arrived on scene,” said Mario Martin of the Longueuil fire department.

“The flames already engulfed the home and our response time was extremely fast.”

The home where the fire originated collapsed, causing the blaze to spread to the adjacent buildings on either side, Martin said.

Trending Stories

Read more: 3 injured in explosion and fire on Montreal’s south shore

Two of the three residential buildings were currently under construction and were uninhabited.

Story continues below advertisement

Four people were forced to evacuate their homes in the third neighbouring building.

It took 80 firefighters from three municipalities over an hour to bring the fire under control. There were no reported injuries.

The intensity of the fire and the speed at which it spread will lead to a possible arson investigation, according to Longueuil police spokesperson Mélanie Mercille.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Arson tagLongueuil tagSouth Shore tagSPAL tagMélanie Marcil tagMario Martin tagquinn street tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers