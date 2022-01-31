Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

3 injured in explosion and fire on Montreal’s south shore

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted January 31, 2022 5:59 pm
About 35 firefighters were called to the scene. View image in full screen
About 35 firefighters were called to the scene. David Sedell/Global News

Three people were injured in an explosion and fire in a residential building Monday afternoon on Montreal’s south shore.

The Longueuil fire department says two children and a man in his 50s were taken to hospital. Authorities were alerted around 3:30 p.m.

Read more: Quebec police say dad ‘blew himself up’ and took his 2 kids with him in house explosion

The cause of the incident at the residence on Briggs Street is not yet known and it is still too early to determine according to officials.

Trending Stories

The fire department says the situation was under control as of 5:30 p.m. and that 35 firefighters were called to the scene.

Longueuil police say fire officials are handling the case for now.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Longueuil tagMontreal south shore tagLongueuil fire department tagLongueuil Fire tagBriggs Street tagLongueuil explosion tagLongueuil house explosion tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers