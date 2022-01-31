3 injured in explosion and fire on Montreal’s south shore

Send this page to someone via email

Three people were injured in an explosion and fire in a residential building Monday afternoon on Montreal’s south shore.

The Longueuil fire department says two children and a man in his 50s were taken to hospital. Authorities were alerted around 3:30 p.m.

The cause of the incident at the residence on Briggs Street is not yet known and it is still too early to determine according to officials.

The fire department says the situation was under control as of 5:30 p.m. and that 35 firefighters were called to the scene.

Longueuil police say fire officials are handling the case for now.

