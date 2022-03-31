Family pleads for return of son’s stuffed bear, blanket after Vancouver break-in

Send this page to someone via email

An Okanagan family is pleading for help to find their young son’s irreplaceable items after their vehicle was broken into in Vancouver on Sunday.

The Espenhaim family from Lake Country was in town to catch a performance of Cirque du Soleil when thieves got into their truck.

Among the items taken were a stuffed bear and security blanket 12-year-old Tristan’s now deceased grandparents had given him as an infant.

“They’re really important there’s nothing you can do to replace them. They’re just really special to me,” Tristan told Global News.

“I just had that for my whole life. It’s something that I bring around, something to remember my grandma and grandpa of.”

The culprits also stole an iPhone and a wallet, but Tristan’s mom Veronica said those are mere objects which can be replaced, unlike the sentimental items belonging to her son.

“It’s like losing a loved one, and to see my son mourn, really, the loss of something that has been precious for so many year is hard to see,” she said. “I just want it back.”

The family spent several hours pounding the pavement in the Downtown Eastside themselves hoping to get lucky, but to no avail.

Tristan’s father Darcy said the family is holding out someone will recognize the items and help return them.

“Somebody might walk by and see this discarded teddy bear, I’m sure it’s not the guy who took it, but an innocent bystander may call us, call Global News and we may get it back,” he said.

The Espenhaims also went to Vancouver police, who say it’s not the kind of case they usually handle — but that they’re on the lookout.

“There’s not a police officer out there who doesn’t want to help. who doesn’t want to be the one who finds the teddy bear or the security blanket,” Sgt. Steve Addison said.

“We’re all fathers, we’re all mothers and we understand the significance of things like this and we’ll do whatever we can to try and locate these items which are very important to this family.”

The blanket is dark green and brown, while the bear is cream-coloured with a brown nose and blue shirt.

Veronica said she hopes the family’s plea will get through to whoever has the items.

“Maybe you could find it in your heart to return those items or make those items available for someone to return them to us,” she said.

“It means nothing to you, but it means the world to our son.”