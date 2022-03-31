Saskatoon senior hockey team providing support for Vanscoy, Sask. couple

Send this page to someone via email

The Western Canada Montreal Canadiens fan club hockey team is a tight-knit hockey team both on and off the ice.

The senior hockey team is a staple in Saskatoon recreational hockey. They have a dressing at Harold Latrace Arena completely decked out in Montreal Canadiens swag and gear.

When their president Jim Taman turned on the television on Tuesday evening to watch Global News, he saw something that caught his attention — a couple from Vanscoy, Sask.

Rachelle Zacharias and partner Braden Fauchoux had been searching for their lost French Bulldog, 18-month old Chiko, for more than a week.

1:53 Saskatoon woman raising money for family stuck in Warsaw Saskatoon woman raising money for family stuck in Warsaw

Late Saturday they received a call that someone had found him. The stranger offered to meet them and return Chiko.

Story continues below advertisement

The stranger never showed up at the meeting place.

When Zacharias and Fauchoux returned home, they learned they had been robbed.

The robber or robbers went through the entire house. Some damage remained, even several days later when Global News visited. Closet doors were smashed in, guest rooms were still completely upturned and the roof of a hallway had been ripped open.

Watching the story air on Global News, Taman noticed something — a Montreal Canadiens jersey on the floor amidst other belongings.

As it turns out, Fauchoux is a die-hard Montreal Canadiens fan.

“He loves the Montreal Canadiens, has forever,” said Zacharias.

It was at that moment Taman decided the right thing to do was to donate to the couple so they can continue looking for their dog and help them out.

“Once I saw the Canadiens jersey lying on the floor, I looked at my wife and said we have to help them out, the fan club needs to help them out,” Taman told Global News.

Taman says they plan to donate $500 to the couple and potentially set up a tour of the locker room for Braden.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think he would absolutely love that,” added Zacharias

Read more: Passion burns bright for Montreal Canadiens fan club in Saskatchewan

Taman says he hopes to present a cheque to Zacharias and Fauchoux in the near future.

“It’s a tough situation nobody deserves to go through. Really tough,” said Taman.

RCMP continue to investigate the incident. If anyone has information they are asked to contact the Saskatchewan RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

— with files from Nathaniel Dove