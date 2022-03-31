Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Features

Calgary-area hockey players face off to raise money for kids cancer and beat Guinness record

By Radana Williams Global News
Posted March 31, 2022 3:35 pm
Hockey players will attempt to break a world record for longest game while raising money for the Alberta Children's Hospital Thursday, Mar. 31, 2022. View image in full screen
Hockey players will attempt to break a world record for longest game while raising money for the Alberta Children's Hospital Thursday, Mar. 31, 2022. Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

There might be a run on blister bandages over the next couple of weeks as Calgary-area hockey players try to set a new Guinness World Record.

The puck drops at 8 p.m. Thursday for the start of what will hopefully be the world’s longest hockey game in support of the Alberta Children’s Hospital Foundation.

Read more: World’s Longest Hockey Game wraps up east of Edmonton after 252 hours

Forty players, ranging in age from 25-60, will skate 11 days straight at the Chestermere recreation centre, hoping to end the Hockey Marathon for the Kids on April 11.

Trending Stories

The event started in 2012, when it raised $1.2 million. That year, 246 hours of hockey were played.

In 2014, players raised $1.7 million and set a new record of 248 consecutive hours of hockey.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Duchess of Cambridge saddened by Diamond Marshall’s death

This year, the goal is 261 hours.

Click to play video: 'World’s Longest Hockey Game gets exemption from Alberta government amid COVID-19 health restrictions' World’s Longest Hockey Game gets exemption from Alberta government amid COVID-19 health restrictions
World’s Longest Hockey Game gets exemption from Alberta government amid COVID-19 health restrictions – Jan 30, 2021
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Cancer tagCalgary Sports tagChestermere tagWorld's Longest Hockey Game tagHockey Tournament tagAlberta Children’s Hospital Foundation tagKids Cancer tagGuiness World Record tagCalgary hockey game tagCalgary world's longest hockey game tagChestermere hockey game tagChestermere world's longest hockey game tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers