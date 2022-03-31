Calgary-area hockey players face off to raise money for kids cancer and beat Guinness record

There might be a run on blister bandages over the next couple of weeks as Calgary-area hockey players try to set a new Guinness World Record.
The puck drops at 8 p.m. Thursday for the start of what will hopefully be the world’s longest hockey game in support of the Alberta Children’s Hospital Foundation.
Forty players, ranging in age from 25-60, will skate 11 days straight at the Chestermere recreation centre, hoping to end the Hockey Marathon for the Kids on April 11.
The event started in 2012, when it raised $1.2 million. That year, 246 hours of hockey were played.
In 2014, players raised $1.7 million and set a new record of 248 consecutive hours of hockey.
This year, the goal is 261 hours.
