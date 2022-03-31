Regina male connected to multiple vandalism cases arrested

Seven recent charges involving damage to property including broken windows and graffiti have been concluded with charges to a 46-year-old Regina man.
Regina police say the majority of these cases occurred between March 25 and 28, 2022. However, a case from February of this year has also been linked through an investigation into the more recent incidents.
Here is a look at the incident dates and locations:
- Feb. 18th – 1400 block Broadway Avenue – Graffiti
- March 22nd – 400 block North Albert Street – Broken windows & Graffiti
- March 25th – 28th – 2400 block Victoria Avenue – Graffiti
- March 27th – 28th – 4800 block Gordon Road – Graffiti on two businesses
- March 27th – 28th – 1900 block McIntyre Street – Graffiti
- March 28th – 1400 block Broad Street – Broken windows & Graffiti
The suspect in these incidents was located and arrested just after 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 31.
As a result, Anthony Barry of Regina has been charged with seven charges of mischief under $5,000 and seven charges of Failure to comply with conditions.
Barry made his first appearance on these charges in Provincial Court on Thursday.
