Crime

Regina male connected to multiple vandalism cases arrested

By Brody Ratcliffe Global News
Posted March 31, 2022 9:21 pm
The Regina Police Service (RPS) has crisis negotiators and members of the Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT) at a home in the 400 block of McIntyre Street. View image in full screen
The Regina Police Service (RPS) has crisis negotiators and members of the Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT) at a home in the 400 block of McIntyre Street. Dave Parsons / Global News

Seven recent charges involving damage to property including broken windows and graffiti have been concluded with charges to a 46-year-old Regina man.

Regina police say the majority of these cases occurred between March 25 and 28, 2022. However, a case from February of this year has also been linked through an investigation into the more recent incidents.

Read more: Regina doughnut shop vandalized for 5th time since summer

Here is a look at the incident dates and locations:

  • Feb. 18th – 1400 block Broadway Avenue – Graffiti
  • March 22nd – 400 block North Albert Street – Broken windows & Graffiti
  • March 25th – 28th – 2400 block Victoria Avenue – Graffiti
  • March 27th – 28th – 4800 block Gordon Road – Graffiti on two businesses
  • March 27th – 28th – 1900 block McIntyre Street – Graffiti
  • March 28th – 1400 block Broad Street – Broken windows & Graffiti
The suspect in these incidents was located and arrested just after 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 31.

Story continues below advertisement

As a result, Anthony Barry of Regina has been charged with seven charges of mischief under $5,000 and seven charges of Failure to comply with conditions.

Barry made his first appearance on these charges in Provincial Court on Thursday.

