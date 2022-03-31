Regina male connected to multiple vandalism cases arrested

Send this page to someone via email

Seven recent charges involving damage to property including broken windows and graffiti have been concluded with charges to a 46-year-old Regina man.

Regina police say the majority of these cases occurred between March 25 and 28, 2022. However, a case from February of this year has also been linked through an investigation into the more recent incidents.

Here is a look at the incident dates and locations:

Feb. 18th – 1400 block Broadway Avenue – Graffiti

March 22nd – 400 block North Albert Street – Broken windows & Graffiti

March 25th – 28th – 2400 block Victoria Avenue – Graffiti

March 27th – 28th – 4800 block Gordon Road – Graffiti on two businesses

March 27th – 28th – 1900 block McIntyre Street – Graffiti

March 28th – 1400 block Broad Street – Broken windows & Graffiti

The suspect in these incidents was located and arrested just after 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 31.

As a result, Anthony Barry of Regina has been charged with seven charges of mischief under $5,000 and seven charges of Failure to comply with conditions.

Barry made his first appearance on these charges in Provincial Court on Thursday.