Crime

Wanted Saskatoon man arrested after allegedly pointing firearm at police

By Matthew Rodrigopulle Global News
Posted March 31, 2022 8:29 pm
Saskatoon police requested the provincial government appoint an independent investigator to this incident to ensure transparency. View image in full screen
Saskatoon police requested the provincial government appoint an independent investigator to this incident to ensure transparency. File / Global News

Saskatoon police arrested a wanted man on Wednesday who allegedly pointed a firearm at officers earlier in the week.

Police arrested the subject of a wanted person investigation in the 3200 block of 33rd Street. Rolfe Rueben Herman was wanted on charges of aggravated assault and forcible confinement following an incident earlier this month.

Read more: Saskatoon police continue to investigate suspect who allegedly pointed firearm at officers

On March 26, members of the Saskatoon Police Guns & Gangs unit saw Herman get into a cab in the 3200 block of 33rd Street and tried to initiate a traffic stop.

Police say Herman got out of the cab and allegedly pointed a firearm at officers before fleeing the scene, which resulted in an officer discharging their firearm.

Police say on Monday evening, they attempted to stop a vehicle believed to have Herman inside it in the area of 8th Street East and Grosvenor Avenue. The driver refused to stop, evaded police and collided with a post. The driver then fled on foot and was able to escape police.

Police say they went to a home in the 3200 block of 33rd Street shortly before 7 p.m. on Wednesday, when they observed Herman exiting a residence. Police say he tried to flee, but tactical support and canine officers were able to take him into custody.

Read more: Saskatoon police investigating pedestrian death after alleged altercation

According to police, Herman appeared to be suffering from a gunshot wound upon his arrest and was transported to hospital for treatment for the non-life-threatening injury before being released into police custody.

Saskatoon police requested the provincial government appoint an independent investigator to this incident to ensure transparency.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon Police Chief on gun crime rise, COVID-19 impact on staff' Saskatoon Police Chief on gun crime rise, COVID-19 impact on staff
Saskatoon Police Chief on gun crime rise, COVID-19 impact on staff – Feb 23, 2022

 

